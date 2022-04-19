Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

INCY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.