Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

