Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,206,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,468,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Evergy stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

