Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

