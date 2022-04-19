Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

