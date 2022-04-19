Mackay Shields LLC Sells 621 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

