Mackay Shields LLC Sells 809 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.