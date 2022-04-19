Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.