Maecenas Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Maecenas has a market cap of $150,314.38 and approximately $34.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

