Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MHNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

