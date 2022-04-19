MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MNSB traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 20,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.