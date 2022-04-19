ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS.

MAN stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

