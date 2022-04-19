Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. 643,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,047. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Matson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

