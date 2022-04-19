McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $733,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.70. 997,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.28. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $329.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.