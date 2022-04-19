Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09.
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.