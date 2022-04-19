Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $235,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

TEL traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.73 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

