Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $138.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.