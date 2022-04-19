Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.75.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,371. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.