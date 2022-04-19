Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.01 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.49 and its 200-day moving average is $430.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

