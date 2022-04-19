Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,478 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $192.20 and a one year high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

