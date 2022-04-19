Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,959 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

