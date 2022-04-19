Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.38. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.