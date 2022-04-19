Metronome Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,665.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $35.53 million and $25,665.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00006248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07404077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.88 or 0.99765729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,015,098 coins and its circulating supply is 13,870,524 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

