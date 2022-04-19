MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

