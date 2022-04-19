M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.88 ($3.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.82) to GBX 226 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

LON MNG traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 209.74 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.11. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

