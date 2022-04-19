Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,550,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,133,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

