MimbleWimbleCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,535.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00021809 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $97.63 million and approximately $62,535.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00264754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00640627 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,831,702 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.