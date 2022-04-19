Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Mimecast by 101.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $$79.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 681,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,089. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

