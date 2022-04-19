Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,949. Minim has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Minim will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

