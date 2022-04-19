Minter Network Market Capitalization Reaches $10.98 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $9,438.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00189968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,745,671,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,540,462,417 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

