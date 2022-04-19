Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,643.00

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $9.40 million and $33,643.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for about $3,486.15 or 0.08515399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.37 or 0.07472933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,960.68 or 1.00052176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,695 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

