Mithril Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.17 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.18 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011484 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00232632 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.