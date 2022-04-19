Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.00

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

