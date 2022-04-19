Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

MFG stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 512,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 301,112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,563 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

