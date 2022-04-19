Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Momentus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Momentus in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 749,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,872. Momentus has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentus will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

