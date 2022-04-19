Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 34991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$276.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.15.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

About Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.