Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 34991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$276.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.15.
About Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)
Further Reading
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.