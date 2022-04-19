Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

