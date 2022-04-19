Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.24. 5,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,615. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

