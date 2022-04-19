MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Capitalization Tops $494,683.14

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $494,683.14 and approximately $1,347.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

