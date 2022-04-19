M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.