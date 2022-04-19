Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

