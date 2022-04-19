National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

