Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

