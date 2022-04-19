Neblio Trading Up 11.1% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $92,522.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,125,705 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,845 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

