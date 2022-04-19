NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEO. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

