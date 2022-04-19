Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NRDY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 279,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.37. Nerdy has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

