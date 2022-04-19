NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $20.60. NETGEAR shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 1,389 shares changing hands.

NTGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

