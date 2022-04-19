New Century Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 96,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

