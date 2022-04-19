New Century Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,788 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

