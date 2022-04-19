New Century Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 122 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE KWR traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $160.82. 58,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.50. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $158.27 and a 12 month high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

